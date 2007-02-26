Green and Gold

On Friday, I blogged about the celebrity initiative to be more environmentally conscious (or maybe just be part of the trend) by arriving at the Academy Awards via a fuel-efficient vehicle. But apparently that wasn’t the only way the noms showed their support for the green movement.

Best Actor Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker was sporting a bracelet made by Simmons Jewelery Company from their Green Initiative Collection. The bracelet; made of stainless steel, green rubber, and diamonds; was worn by Whitaker to show support for the The Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF). About 25% of sales of the Green Initiative Collection go to the DEF to fund educational programs in Africa.

Heard of any other cool green initiatives celebs were supporting on the big night?