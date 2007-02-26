advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Green and Gold

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

On Friday, I blogged about the celebrity initiative to be more environmentally conscious (or maybe just be part of the trend) by arriving at the Academy Awards via a fuel-efficient vehicle. But apparently that wasn’t the only way the noms showed their support for the green movement.

Best Actor Oscar-winner Forest Whitaker was sporting a bracelet made by Simmons Jewelery Company from their Green Initiative Collection. The bracelet; made of stainless steel, green rubber, and diamonds; was worn by Whitaker to show support for the The Diamond Empowerment Fund (DEF). About 25% of sales of the Green Initiative Collection go to the DEF to fund educational programs in Africa.

Heard of any other cool green initiatives celebs were supporting on the big night?

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life