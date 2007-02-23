Oscar Takes on a Green Sheen

With awards season in full-swing and the Oscars set to take center stage on Sunday, all eyes will be on the Red Carpet or now — more appropriately — the Green Carpet. With the world up in arms about climate change and everyone from Al Gore to Richard Branson proposing a solution, the entertainment industry has teamed up with the automobile industry to make green cars the new bling of celebrity awards shows.

Chevrolet jumped in on the trend in August when it hired Chip Foos to custom build a green car to take alt-rock band, The All-American Rejects, to the MTV Video Music Awards as part of the Auto giant’s ReduceUrUse campaign.

But it is Global Green USA that is really making the world a cleaner place — 30 pimped out green celebrity rides at a time. The organization first starting supplying celebrity rides five years ago at the Academy Awards and is now creating buzz with stars vying to step out into the flashbulb light from the fuel-efficient transport. Big names like Leo DiCaprio (a hybrid driver) and Penelope Cruz will reportedly be arriving to the Academy Awards in the super-chic, earth-friendly style.

This year will be a bit different from previous years as Global Green plans to introduce alternative fuel cars into the mix with the hybrid cars that they have used in previous years. “The past years we only worked with the hybrid cars and this year we really wanted to promote alternative fuels and different technologies that represent what’s next,” said Matt Petersen, CEO of Global Green USA, to Reuters.

According to HybridCars.com, sales of hybrid cars in the US were up by 14% in November 2006 from the same time the previous year. Also, two other auto-makers, GM and Nissan, are set to enter the hybrid market despite some claims that hybrids are falling out of favor.

The speculation about the sales of hybrids makes you wonder whether people only buy hybrids because of sky-high gas prices or because people really want to take an active part in bettering the environment. If either isn’t a concern, seeing your fav Oscar-nominated actor support the green machine could be the incentive you need.