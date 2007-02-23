EntrepreneurshipWeek USA at Stanford

The Kauffman Foundation is launching EntrepreneurshipWeek USA from February 23rd to March 3rd. The theme is “What’s Your Big Idea? Take it On!” There will be educational programs around the country. Stanford is embracing this program in a big way starting with the kickoff event on Saturday. The schedule for the week is packed with interesting sessions:

2/24Saturday

OPENING CEREMONY & LAUNCH PARTY, 4:00-6:00 PM, William R. Hewlett Teaching Center, Room 200, Host: Stanford Entrepreneurship Network, Join the National Kickoff of EntrepreneurshipWeek USA with President Hennessy, Carl Schramm, and Steve Jurvetson. Festivities include audience prizes and the unveiling of the campus-wide Innovation Challenge competition.

2/25Sunday

SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP: MAKE A DIFFERENCE, 3:00-5:00 PM, Wallenberg Learning Theater, Wallenberg Hall, Hosts: Center for Social Innovation, Graduate School of Business, and Reuters Digital Vision Fellowship Program. Hear leading funders discuss ways to support social ventures, and attend a fair showcasing early-stage social ventures from around the world.

2/26Monday

INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP: TRAILBLAZERS IN CHINA, 4:00-6:00 PM, Bechtel Conference Center, Encina Hall, Hosts: Stanford Project on Regions of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SPRIE) and Asia-Pacific Student Entrepreneurship Society (ASES). Think global. Meet Stanford entrepreneurs breaking ground in China’s dynamic high-technology industries, from mobile to Web 2.0. Hear their advice, meet in groups, and network over Chinese appetizers.

2/27Tuesday

ENTREPRENEURSHIP MIXER, 5:00-7:00 PM, Lower Arbuckle Lounge, Graduate School of Business, Host: Graduate School of Business. Network with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, students, and other members of the entrepreneurial community.

2/28Wednesday