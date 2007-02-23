EntrepreneurshipWeek USA at Stanford

via Guy Kawasaki
The Kauffman Foundation is launching EntrepreneurshipWeek USA from February 23rd to March 3rd. The theme is “What’s Your Big Idea? Take it On!” There will be educational programs around the country. Stanford is embracing this program in a big way starting with the kickoff event on Saturday. The schedule for the week is packed with interesting sessions:
2/24Saturday
OPENING CEREMONY & LAUNCH PARTY, 4:00-6:00 PM, William R. Hewlett Teaching Center, Room 200, Host: Stanford Entrepreneurship Network, Join the National Kickoff of EntrepreneurshipWeek USA with President Hennessy, Carl Schramm, and Steve Jurvetson. Festivities include audience prizes and the unveiling of the campus-wide Innovation Challenge competition.
2/25Sunday
SOCIAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP: MAKE A DIFFERENCE, 3:00-5:00 PM, Wallenberg Learning Theater, Wallenberg Hall, Hosts: Center for Social Innovation, Graduate School of Business, and Reuters Digital Vision Fellowship Program. Hear leading funders discuss ways to support social ventures, and attend a fair showcasing early-stage social ventures from around the world.
2/26Monday
INTERNATIONAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP: TRAILBLAZERS IN CHINA, 4:00-6:00 PM, Bechtel Conference Center, Encina Hall, Hosts: Stanford Project on Regions of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SPRIE) and Asia-Pacific Student Entrepreneurship Society (ASES). Think global. Meet Stanford entrepreneurs breaking ground in China’s dynamic high-technology industries, from mobile to Web 2.0. Hear their advice, meet in groups, and network over Chinese appetizers.
2/27Tuesday
ENTREPRENEURSHIP MIXER, 5:00-7:00 PM, Lower Arbuckle Lounge, Graduate School of Business, Host: Graduate School of Business. Network with entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, students, and other members of the entrepreneurial community.
2/28Wednesday
DFJ Entrepreneurial Thought Leader Seminar Series:
THE ROLE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN SOLVING WORLD PROBLEMS, 4:30-6:00 PM, William R. Hewlett Teaching Center, Room 200, Hosts: Stanford Technology Ventures Program and Business Association of Stanford Engineering Students (BASES). Hear a panel of Stanford University leaders and successful entrepreneurs discuss approaches to solving major world problems related to energy, health sciences, and international security.
STANFORD TECHNOLOGY SHOWCASE AND RECEPTION, 6:00-7:30 PM, D. Packard Electrical Engineering Building Atrium, Host: Office of Technology Licensing. Network at a reception following the Entrepreneurial Thought Leader Seminar and see products developed from technologies licensed from Stanford.
3/01Thursday
BASES START-UP JOB FAIR, 10:00-4:00 PM, White Plaza, Host: Business Association of Stanford Engineering Students (BASES). Explore job opportunities with over 100 startups representing a wide range of industries, from Web 2.0 to clean energy. Raffle prizes will be given away throughout the event.
INTERVIEW: SILICON VALLEY’S FAVORITE F-WORD – FAILURE, 5:30-6:30 PM, Wallenberg Learning Theater, Wallenberg Hall, Host: Stanford Graduate Program in Journalism. Listen to Guy Kawasaki of Garage Technology Ventures share his provocative views on risk-taking, failure and success in this live interview with journalism professor Ann Grimes, formerly of The Wall Street Journal.
3/02Friday
GREEN IS THE NEW RED, WHITE, AND BLUE, Presentation by Thomas Friedman, Author, The World is Flat, 1:00-2:30 PM, Memorial Auditorium, Host: Energy Crossroads Consortium. Hear renowned author and columnist Thomas Friedman address the strategic role of sustainability and conservation for the U.S. and world at large. President Hennessy will give the introduction.
VENTURE CAPITAL SPEED-DATING, 3:30-6:30 PM, Wallenberg Learning Theater, Wallenberg Hall, Host: Asia-Pacific Student Entrepreneurship Society (ASES). Students, pitch your business idea to Silicon Valley venture capitalists. Apply in advance for opportunities to give three-minute pitches and receive feedback. The networking reception at 5:30 PM is open to all members of the Stanford community.
3/03Saturday
ENTREPRENEURSHIP WEEK CLOSING CEREMONY, 4:00-5:30 PM, William R. Hewlett Teaching Center, Room 200, Host: Stanford Entrepreneurship Network. Watch an entertaining showcase of the Innovation Challenge results. Prizes will be awarded to teams that make the most money, generate the most social value, are the most creative, and have the biggest flop.