Mobile Homing Signal

I wouldn’t say that I’ve lost a lot of sleep over it, but it still kind of boggles my mind that Warren Buffett owns a mobile home company . In my mind, stereotypes admitted, mobile homes are all about the downtrodden, tornadoes, the Trailer Park Boys , and perhaps even The Last Starfighter — not a man who’s arguably the world’s greatest investor.

The real estate market is in the news quite regularly these days. It’s up, it’s down, it’s bouncing back, it never went away. And this week, Advertising Age takes a look at the state of the mobile home market. (Subscription may be required.)

The industry as a whole is going through some changes, and compared to when Fast Company first covered Buffett’s acquisition, unit sales of mobile homes are up 10 percent. More interesting, however, are the stats that litter the AdAge piece. For example: about 20% of households living outside of urban areas live in mobile homes.

Oh, so? I’m not sure what to do with that information, but it’s fascinating.