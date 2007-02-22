Not So Good With Names (Update)

Last week, I wrote about Apple Inc. and Cisco Systems dispute over the right to use the name iPhone. They settled yesterday and according to an article in today’s New York Times, the companies will no longer have any legal disputes and the oh so witty monicker will be given to Apple’s smartphone due out in June. Yet, Cisco wasn’t the big loser in the settlement. The company secured the right to also use the name for products that will be compatible with Apple’s iPhone. It seems Cisco achieved exactly what it was hoping for when it set out with its legal venture six weeks ago.
