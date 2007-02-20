Consumer Bill of RightsBlues

Were you one of the chosen ones?

Were you one of the brave tarmac pioneers who endured 10 hours trapped in a JetGlue–oops, JetBlue–airplane at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport last Wednesday?

Were you the stranded guy who called the New York Daily News on your cell phone to report your airplane’s toilets were overflowing and the “blue chips” were making you sick?

If so, the once and future discount jet setters of America thank you. Unless ticket prices go up, in which case you are all a bunch of whiners.

After a week of disruptions, cancellations and downright horrible headlines, New York-based discount airline JetBlue announced it’s new Consumer Bill of Rights on NBC’s Today Show…er…today.

JetBlue CEO and Founder David Neeleman told Matt Lauer that under the protections now afforded his airline’s passengers, departure and ground delays will earn affected passengers travel vouchers ranging from $25 for an hour delay to round trip tickets for delays of four hours or more.