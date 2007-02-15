Move Over Batman, Make Room for Bauer

I swear I’m not the type to watch a television show just because everyone else is watching it. I’ve never even seen any of Carrie’s ubiquitous dating foibles on Sex and the City, nor have I paid attention to all of the plot twists and cliffhanger hysteria on “Lost.” Yet when it comes to 24, I am completely hooked.

No, I’m not just watching 24 because every media outlet and worth-her-weight-in-gold blogger is talking about it. Nor am I here to put my two cents in about 24‘s “meaning” for the larger anti-terrorism effort and whether real-life agents are more likely to torture suspects because they’ve seen Jack do it on the show. Really, truly, I watch “24” as an escape from my real life, which some could say is torturous, but is nothing compared to the 24/7 non-stop rollercoaster ride that is Mr. Bauer’s.

Which brings me back to my original point: For me, 24 is an escape, a chance to ogle Keifer Sutherland, while screaming at the television, all the while biting my nails and wondering how he’s going to get himself (and all of L.A. – not to mention America) out of this mess. Because if Jack Bauer dies, if perchance just this once he didn’t make it, half of America would be wandering around aimlessly with nothing to do on a Monday night. Not to mention the millions (dare I say billions) of dollars that would be lost from the ancillary product overload that helps us celebrate our collective love for all things Bauer.

Just in case you don’t believe me, here are some examples of our national Jackophilia:

For starters, there’s the downloadable CTU ringtone in case you want your friends to think you are actually chasing terrorists not just girls.

And if watching 24 isn’t enough, there’s the 24 game for your Playstation 2, where for 24/7 you can chase, interrogate, and kill terrorists all for the good of your country.