Buying American Citizenship…on Credit

While comprehensive immigration reform simmers on the political backburner in Washington D.C., banks are embracing the nation’s 12 million-plus illegal immigrants, targeting their financial products–checking accounts, mortgages and, now, credit cards–to help them achieve the American Dream, even if they’re not American.

Bank of America (BofA) has “quietly” begun issuing credit cards to customers without social security numbers or credit history in Los Angeles–typically illegal immigrants, the Wall Street Journal (subscription required) reported yesterday.

The new program is open to people without a Social Security number or credit history, as long as they have held a checking account with the bank for three months without an overdraft, according to the Journal. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank has been testing the program at five Los Angeles branches since last year and last week expanded it to 51 branches in Los Angeles County, home to the largest concentration of illegal immigrants in the U.S. The bank hopes to roll out the program nationally later this year.

Immigration may be a hot-button issue, but BofA ‘s credit program is based on profits, not politics.

Illegal immigrants are a key market for BofA because it has its largest retail operations in California, the Los Angeles Times reports today in a story covering reaction to the news.

“Bank of America is the biggest bank for Hispanics in the country, and it made a decision a couple of years ago to keep pushing that market,” Richard Bove, a banking analyst for investment firm Punk, Ziegel & Co., told the Times.