Footballers’ Billionaires

Will soccer–henceforth to be referred to as football in this post–ever be a profitable business in America?

A bevy of Colorado billionaires seem to think so.

Last Friday, Wal-Mart developer turned sports mogul Stan Kroenke announced a collaboration between his Major League Soccer club, Colorado Rapids, and England Premier League’s famed Arsenal club.

The agreement includes the creation of the Arsenal Center of Excellence, a football skills training center, and the launch of the Arsenal Cup, a club tournament that will be open to American teams, reports the Denver Post.

Both will take place at Kroenke’s Dick’s Sporting Goods Park east of Denver, “the largest and most state of the art football complex on earth.” The facility–set to open April 7–includes an 18,000-seat outdoor stadium for the Rapids and 24 full-sized outdoor fields for the state’s prolific youth football programs. Through either an ironic stroke of luck or a brilliant marketing ploy, the property abuts the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge–A World War II-era chemical weapons plant (think mustard gas, Lewisite and chlorine gas) turned nature preserve–and will include the refuge’s new visitors center.

The Rapids will help promote the Arsenal brand in the U.S., while Arsenal will help train promising Rapids players, according to the Post. The deal doesn’t give Kroenke an equity stake in Arsenal, however.

The Rapid-Arsenal partnership follows the purchase of the Premiership’s Liverpool club for $430.8 million by George Gillett Jr., former owner of the Vail ski area, current owner of the Montreal Canadiens hockey team and chairman of the Greeley, Colorado-based Swift & Co., the America’s third-largest beef processor.