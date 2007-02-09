Global Warming: Lucrative and Sexy

Economists believe that market forces, not government policies, will provide the most efficient solutions to the looming global warming crises. But why wait for the market to tip the balances in the planet’s favor when you can create your own market altogether?

Airline tycoon Sir Richard Branson announced a $25 million prize for the first person to come up with a way of scrubbing greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere, reports Reuters.

To cash in, the winner will have to devise a method of removing one billion metric tons of carbon gases a year from the atmosphere for 10 years.

“Unless we can devise a way of removing CO2 (carbon dioxide) from the earth’s atmosphere we will lose half of all species on earth, all the coral reefs, 100 million people will be displaced, farmlands will become deserts and rain forests wastelands,” Branson said at the conference announcing the prize.

Gee, if you put it that way Richard, the situation sounds kind of grim. Luckily, Italian designer Diesel reminds us that Armageddon can still be sexy.

The company’s new ad campaign, entitled “Global Warming Ready,” features beautiful people being beautiful in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square filled with tropical birds rather than pigeons, Paris’s Eiffel Tower surrounded by jungle, New York City submerged in water, South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore on a beach and China’s Great Wall covered in desert sands.