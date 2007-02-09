Global Warming: Lucrative and Sexy

Economists believe that market forces, not government policies, will provide the most efficient solutions to the looming global warming crises. But why wait for the market to tip the balances in the planet’s favor when you can create your own market altogether?
Airline tycoon Sir Richard Branson announced a $25 million prize for the first person to come up with a way of scrubbing greenhouse gases out of the atmosphere, reports Reuters.
To cash in, the winner will have to devise a method of removing one billion metric tons of carbon gases a year from the atmosphere for 10 years.
“Unless we can devise a way of removing CO2 (carbon dioxide) from the earth’s atmosphere we will lose half of all species on earth, all the coral reefs, 100 million people will be displaced, farmlands will become deserts and rain forests wastelands,” Branson said at the conference announcing the prize.
Gee, if you put it that way Richard, the situation sounds kind of grim. Luckily, Italian designer Diesel reminds us that Armageddon can still be sexy.
The company’s new ad campaign, entitled “Global Warming Ready,” features beautiful people being beautiful in Venice’s St. Mark’s Square filled with tropical birds rather than pigeons, Paris’s Eiffel Tower surrounded by jungle, New York City submerged in water, South Dakota’s Mount Rushmore on a beach and China’s Great Wall covered in desert sands.
Terry Richardson for Diesel
“Global Warming Ready explores the issue and its possible consequences with subtle and beautiful images,” Diesel said in a release.
Consumers inspired by the print ads can log on to the company’s Web site to download educational materials and link up with www.stopglobalwarming.org, an online grassroots movement designed to bring (presumably well-dressed) people together to demand solutions to the crisis. Diesel is also encouraging customers to watch global warming guru Al Gore’s Oscar-nominated documentary An Inconvenient Truth.
Of course, the former U.S. vice president was at Branson’s press conference announcing the $25 million prize in all his stiff glory.
The planet has a “fever,” Gore said. “This is an initiative to stimulate someone to something that no one knows how to do. This is right at the cutting edge.”
Gore will continue banging the global warming drum in London tomorrow where he is expected to announce a series of concerts “bigger than Live Aid,” reports the Financial Times.
The event, scheduled for July 7, will feature coordinated film, music and television events in seven cities including London, Washington DC, Shanghai, Rio de Janeiro, Cape Town and Kyoto, with major broadcasters and media owners aiming to extend the reach of public awareness of global warming.
“The talent involved is just exponentially bigger because the issue itself is bigger,” a person close to the event told the paper.
Hopefully Al’s wife, Tipper, won’t be selecting the bands. It could be a boring show without swear words.