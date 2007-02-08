If It Quacks Like a Duck…

In the current issue of New York , Kurt Andersen laments America’s age of lame-duckism, “in which the discredited and obsolete and totally over shuffle around in the limelight for years after their sell-by dates.”

Andersen artfully skewers the “great flock” of lame ducks in American business–including Ford, GM, MTV and Clear Channel Communications–and the baby boomers running them, among other national institutions. But the springboard for the meditation is the presidency of lame “gung ho daffy duck” George W. Bush.

Andersen argues that lame-duck presidents are crippled domestically not militarily and, implicitly, that the boots on the ground in Iraq stand to lose the most in the remaining two years of the Bush presidency. “It was almost two years ago–almost 1,500 American military deaths ago–that Dick Cheney assured us the Iraqi insurgency was ‘in the last throes,'” Andersen observes.

But for the time being, set aside the politics of war and especially the valor and sacrifice of America’s military men and women serving over seas. Think locally. What U.S. businesses are most directly affected by a lame duck president–with abysmal poll numbers to boot?

Angela K. Brown of the Associated Press finds mom and pop souvenir-shop owners in Bush’s hometown of Crawford, Texas, home of “The Western White House,” have been hit particularly hard by Bush’s quack-up.

“After reporting nearly $813,000 in gross sales in 1999, Crawford’s souvenir shops and other retail businesses generated $1.03 million in 2000, the year Bush was first elected. Sales climbed steadily during Bush’s first term to $2.66 million in 2004.