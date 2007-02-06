Steve Jobs — “Let DRM Die”

If you have an iPod, you probably use iTunes and may even buy music from the iTunes store. Those songs can’t be played (legally) on other players. It is a similar case with Microsoft’s Zune. The software that keeps these song files limited to certain players or computers is called DRM — Digital Rights Management. Many enthusiasts hate such systems that put limits on something you bought and own. And, it turns out, so does Steve Jobs.

At Apple.com, Jobs posted a blog entry where he calls for the big four music publishers to let Apple stop using DRM and sell songs that will work on everyone’s players and computers. This is an interesting turn of events–a huge corporation calling for partners to change their ways. Will the companies listen? With the billions of songs that sell on iTunes, 10% of all music sold according to Jobs, it just may happen.

Is DRM bad for the music business? Do you agree with Steve Jobs?