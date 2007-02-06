Sneak Peak at Me.dium for FC Readers

Me.dium is a social networking tool which could transform the web browsing experience. In real time, Me.dium lets you see which sites are being visited by your friends and people with whom you share similar web browsing patterns.

When you have the tool open, you see yourself and other web surfers represented by bright colored, people-shaped icons. Each website appears as a platform of sorts on which the icons aggregate. If you are the only Me.dium user visiting a site, your icon appears alone, but, if a site is visited by many people, the url appears surrounded by a cluster of icons.

The idea is that Me.dium can make web browsing a less solitary activity. Just as you might pop into a store if you see a throng of people outside, Me.dium visually attracts you to web-locations (news stories, online stores, or blog comment threads) that might be of interest to you because they are of interest to a community of like-minded users.

The set of websites that appear in your Me.dium tool changes as you navigate from site to site, based on your browsing history. For example, if you are at the FC Blog, related sites such as FastCompany.com, Inc.com, or related blogs might appear in your Me.dium sidebar.

But, Me.dium is more than a social-recommendation engine. Users can instant message individuals or groups of individuals who are visiting a certain site. For example, if you are visiting a website that sells yoga supplies, you might ask a fellow browser about where you might find a certain kind of yoga class. Messages can be addressed to all visitors of a site or sent privately to particular individuals.

Me.dium’s CEO, Kimbal Musk, summed up the tool’s mission on the company blog:

Me.dium reveals the hidden world of people and activity behind your browser. The vision is through Me.dium, you’ll be able to access all the people out there doing the same things you are.

