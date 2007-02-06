My, What Big Roses You Have!

A new Coors Light survey found that 44 percent of men spend more time planning for Super Bowl Sunday than they do Valentine’s Day. So how are men making up for their paucity of planning? With their checkbook, of course. A National Retail Federation survey found that this year the average man will spend $156.22 on their sweetheart–nearly double the $85.08 that the average woman will spend.

“With males spending significantly more this year than females, men may be looking at Valentine’s Day as a way to make up for that HD-TV they splurged on for the Super Bowl,” says NRF President and CEO Tracy Mullin.

Men looking to–ahem–make up for more than their lack of planning and a den full of electronics might want to go ahead and splurge on a bouquet of the World’s Tallest Roses for their sweetheart. The Washington Post explains in a story entitled, ‘My Love is Like a Six-Foot Rose‘:

“Delivered in a 78-inch box emblazoned ‘The World’s Tallest Rose,’ the ultimate long-stemmed rose is up to 72 inches long and capped with a furled and individually wrapped crimson bud three inches high and almost as wide…In addition to the stem length and bud size, other parts of the plant are gargantuan: the leaves are large, the buds have as many as 60 petals or more, and the stems are as thick as your finger and thorny.”

The World’s Tallest Roses are all natural and hormone free. The secret? Selective pruning and the fertile soil found between two volcanoes in the Ecuadorian Andes. The plants produce only six to seven long stems per plant per year, according to the Post. The farms, located at 9,600 feet in the mountains south of Quito, have approximately 400,000 bushes.

Of course, roses this big will put a little more than a dent in your checkbook. One dozen will cost you $249.95, plus tax, plus $59.95 for priority shipping. And since her vases are all for normal-sized bouquets, chances are you’ll also have to throw in the 24-inch Galvanized French Flower Vase, too–$79.95, plus tax, plus shipping.

$400-plus on roses? It’s almost enough to make you wish you’d planned a romantic, home-cooked Valentine’s Day dinner–with plenty of ice-cold beer, of course.