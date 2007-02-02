The Secret’s Out!

It’s not every day you read about corporate espionage. CNN.com has a story about the woman convicted of trying to sell Coca-Cola secrets to Pepsi. It is the kind of thing that often appears in films or books, but seems to be rarely reported on in real life. Even this case isn’t quite blockbuster material. In fact, Joya Williams supposedly initiated this scheme–typically in such fiction a company would approach employees who work for their competitor.