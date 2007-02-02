The Secret’s Out!

It’s not every day you read about corporate espionage. CNN.com has a story about the woman convicted of trying to sell Coca-Cola secrets to Pepsi. It is the kind of thing that often appears in films or books, but seems to be rarely reported on in real life. Even this case isn’t quite blockbuster material. In fact, Joya Williams supposedly initiated this scheme–typically in such fiction a company would approach employees who work for their competitor.
And while I know some juicy fiction of company secrets run amok (I have mentioned Profit before, and Cypher is a little-known sci-fi film that tackles the subject), real life instances seem few and far between. Microsoft sued Google over Kai-Fu Lee, and then last year there was the scandal at HP. Do you have any corporate espionage stories to share, fictional or not?