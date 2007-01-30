Windows Vista Guidebook

Windows Vista went on sale today, but reports reveal that no one was lining up to get a copy of the latest operating system released by the Redmond-based Microsoft Corp. Sales results of the operating system will more likely be determined by businesses adopting the new platform. No news here, right?

So let’s go behind the scenes. In the latest issue of Fast Company , senior writer, Linda Tischler, wrote about how Microsoft created the sound of Vista, in “Twenty People, Four Notes.”

Also, for anyone still unsure about what Windows Vista has to offer, we’ve put together a guide — “Ten Things You Need to Know About Windows Vista.”