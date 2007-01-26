What Kind of Loyal Are You?

The current issue of Ipsos Ideas (PDF) features a brief piece that raises some interesting concepts. Timothy Keiningham, SVP and head of consulting for Ipsos Loyalty — as well as the author of Loyalty Myths — takes a look at the difference between brand loyalty and customer loyalty — and how the two can work well together.

Keiningham suggests that instead of considering a customer’s share of spending as separate from other customer metrics (satisfaction and so on), brand and customer metrics should be considered as symbiotic. “No experience will compensate for a weak brand; likewise, no brand can repair a poor customer experience,” he writes.

Similarly, it seems to me that by focusing on customer metrics and brand metrics, leaders would be able to take a more holistic view of their customers — especially in larger companies with a diverse brand portfolio.

(Other articles in the issue are also worth reading, particularly “Tell It Like It Is,” which warns against the dangers of over-promising and under-delivering.)