OneVoice at Davos

There’s always the potential for drama, and for progress, when leaders confront the authentic voices of their people. That’s what happened yesterday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, at a panel on the Middle East conflict featuring Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Israel’s vice premier Shimon Peres, and Israeli foreign affairs minister Tzipi Livni.

OneVoice, one of the Fast Company /Monitor Group Social Capitalist Award winners, organized and presented videos from hundreds of youths gathered in Jerusalem, Ramallah, and Tel Aviv. One after another, student leaders demanded peace, an end to the conflict via the so-called two-state solution.

It’s powerful stuff. You can watch the proceedings at Davos here.