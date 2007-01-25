Coverage from the World Economic Forum

Fast Company editor, Mark Vamos, is in Davos attending the annual World Economic Forum, and he’s already addressed the overwhelming theme of global warming and climate change . Today, he wrote about engineering living body parts .

As well as Vamos’s coverage, there’s also a guest blogger on board. Neil Kane, a former Fast 50, is writing his “Davos Diary,” which offers his freshman account, thoughts, and impressions on sharing the global stage with 2,000 of the world’s most powerful and influential political and business leaders.

Kane is an entrepreneur with a focus on starting companies based on technologies originating at universities or government laboratories. A degreed engineer from the University of Illinois with an international MBA from The University of Chicago, he spent the early portion of his career at IBM and Microsoft in both technical and sales roles. More recently, he has helped form numerous high tech companies in the areas of nanotechnology, advanced materials, and software as Entrepreneur-in-Residence with a venture capital firm.

