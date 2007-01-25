Colleague, Come Hither…

When you need a team member’s help, how do you get their attention? Do you email them? Call them? IM them? Get up and walk over to their desk? When you’re based in a central workplace, the options are relatively clear. But when was the last time you sent a colleague a text message via cell phone?

The possibilities are obvious in an office environment: People may have Blackberries and other smart phones, but even a text on an older flip phone could get them the information they need during a meeting — or find them while they’re “managing by walking around.” And in Australia, a service called BangItUp helps people find — and hire — tradesmen such as plumbers, electricians, and building contractors… via SMS.

This month, BangItUp celebrates its 17,000th success story. Just imagine: You can text the service and connect with a “tradie” — regardless of whether they’re in the office or on the job — in about three minutes.

If only getting an appointment with the cable guy were so simple.