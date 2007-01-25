The Real Star Power At Davos

Last night, I went to a reception hosted by the Burda media group of Germany. The room at the Steigenberger Belvedere, the hotel where the real masters of the universe stay in Davos, was crowded with corporate luminaries like Michael Dell, Jamie Dimon, and Steve Case. But the place really became electrified when model Claudia Schiffer walked in. Even in this crowd, celebrity outshines the wattage of national leaders and CEOs.