The Climate’s Changing At Davos

The World Economic Forum is getting underway in earnest–and I do mean earnest–today in Davos. A major theme is climate change. It’s a hot topic of discussion, if you’ll forgive the expression, and the subject of several formal sessions. The warming of the planet feels particularly visceral and immediate here because Switzerland has been experiencing one of its warmest winters on record. For most of the two-hour ride from Zurich to Davos, there wasn’t a patch of snow to be seen, even on the mountaintops. Just verdant fields.

In a debate this morning on “Making Green Pay,” James E. Rogers, the CEO of Duke Energy, had the thankless task of arguing in favor of nuclear energy and clean coal. But he had one very trenchant point: that any solution to the problems of energy, the environment, and global warming must be multi-faceted. There is, as he put it, no silver bullet. Only silver buckshot.

And speaking of climate change, the temperature in Davos dropped sharply overnight, and there was a heavy snowfall.