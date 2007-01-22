Multi-Touch Computing In Action

It looks like we won’t have to wait until the year 2054 to experience real multi-touch computing, as the film Minority Report infers. Some of us may have already seen a demo video of Microsoft researcher Andrew D. Wilson diplaying Microsoft’s TouchLight Project. There was also a company called FingerWorks, that had developed integrated multi-touch technology into its TouchStream LP keyboard and iGesture pads. And, according to CrunchGear, the founders of FingerWorks were picked up by Apple, which goes a long way in understanding how with the release of the iPhone Apple can make it appear as if the computer maker created multi-touch technology all alone.