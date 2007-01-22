Multi-Touch Computing In Action

It looks like we won’t have to wait until the year 2054 to experience real multi-touch computing, as the film Minority Report infers. Some of us may have already seen a demo video of Microsoft researcher Andrew D. Wilson diplaying Microsoft’s TouchLight Project. There was also a company called FingerWorks, that had developed integrated multi-touch technology into its TouchStream LP keyboard and iGesture pads. And, according to CrunchGear, the founders of FingerWorks were picked up by Apple, which goes a long way in understanding how with the release of the iPhone Apple can make it appear as if the computer maker created multi-touch technology all alone.
All of the above examples of multi-touch computing are quite interesting, but I think none quite as interesting as New York University research scientist Jeff Han’s. You may have heard of his presentations at ETech and at TED. Now, Han’s story and technology have been updated and we’ve got it covered in this month’s issue of Fast Company. Thanks to Adam L. Pennenberg for the article, “Can’t Touch This,” and to Jeff Han for an exclusive demo video, “Remapping the Universe.”