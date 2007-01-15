advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Does Your Team Swing?

By Heath Row1 minute Read

USA Today today has an interesting interview with Wynton Marsalis. Recently named one of America’s best leaders by Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and US News & World Report, Marsalis shares his ideas about improvisation at work — and what leaders can learn from jazz.

He touches on the concepts of respect, integrity, and trust — as well as meritocracy. About 10 years ago, the Fast Company touched base with Gary Burton about similar topics and themes. The two pieces might make useful parallel reads.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life