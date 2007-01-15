Does Your Team Swing?

USA Today today has an interesting interview with Wynton Marsalis. Recently named one of America’s best leaders by Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government and US News & World Report, Marsalis shares his ideas about improvisation at work — and what leaders can learn from jazz.
He touches on the concepts of respect, integrity, and trust — as well as meritocracy. About 10 years ago, the Fast Company touched base with Gary Burton about similar topics and themes. The two pieces might make useful parallel reads.