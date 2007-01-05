New Media News

Digg Receives Additional $8.5 Million “Digg, Inc., a web community that enables the mass internet audience to prioritize news and content, has closed an additional round of funding in the amount of $8.5 million led by Greylock Partners.” (EContentMag.com)

Wallstrip Video Show Raises Funding

Wallstrip, a three-month-old online videoblog about the stock market, has raised a little over a half a million dollars in funding, creator Howard Lindzon told NewTeeVee Thursday. (NewTeeVee)

Disney Threatens Media Critic, Advertisers Exit Hate-Filled Talk Radio Show

” The Walt Disney Company has sent a cease-and-desist letter to the blogger and media critic “Spocko,” effectively closing down his Web site, Spocko’s Brain, after the online muckraker instigated a letter-writing campaign that caused national advertisers including Visa and MasterCard to flee the Bay Area ABC-affiliate radio station KSFO.” (MediaDaily News)

Studios OK movie downloads technology

“Hollywood studios have approved a new technology and licensing arrangement that should remove a major obstacle consumers now face with burning movies they buy digitally over the Internet onto a DVD that will play everywhere.” (Yahoo! News)

Digital music offsets drop in CD buying

“Digital downloads helped the struggling music industry end 2006 on a positive note, but their once-sizzling beat is starting to slow.” (Los Angeles Times)