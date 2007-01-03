advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Got God?

By Kevin Ohannessian1 minute Read

Thanks to Digg.com, I stumbled upon the new online sitcom God, Inc. Best described as The Office in heaven, the comedy revolves around the various departments that work for God, like Population Control and Miracles. The show brings office politics to divine works and the big picture of life on earth. There are two episodes online and writer/director Francis Stokes promises more. Check it out: God, Inc.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life