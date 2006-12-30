Sony Is Not Playing the PR Game

With all the Sony bashing going around lately, it’s hard to find a site that isn’t criticizing how Sony handled the PlayStation 3 launch. Whether it’s the fact that only half the number of systems promised were available for launch or the numerous bugs that had to be patched, everything about the PS3 is being reported about quickly. A blog I stumbled upon yesterday features something different.

One gamer confronted a Sony rep at a game retailer about the demo kiosks freezing up. The gamer was told that it was intentional. I’m amazed at how Sony has trained its PR reps to respond. Whether or not the blogger exaggerated, this is indicative of a larger PR crisis that Sony is facing. From the 2006 E3 in May when Sony Computer Entertainment America president Kaz Hirai said, “the next generation doesn’t start until we start it,” to the fake blog site alliwantforxmasisapsp.com, the company can’t seem to get a likeable message out to the public.

And unlike Wal-Mart, this negative press may be contributing to the fact the public’s desire for the PlayStation 3 is being matched by demand for Nintendo’s Wii console. Do you think this negative press will continue, widening the divide between Sony’s struggling performance and its competitors in the gaming market? How can Sony respond and recover their dominate position in the game industry?