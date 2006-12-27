Interesting read over at Fimoculous titled, “30 Predictions for 2007 in Media/Tech/Pop.” Though the writer, Rex Sorgatz, claims to have no insider knowledge on the predicted events, some of his predictions really sound as if they could be dead on, and if not, at least quite humorous — poking fun at some of our mixed up priorities.
For instance:
“4) Google. By partnering YouTube and Apple’s iTV, Google has you watching Ask A Ninja on your plasma. Hello, Google Video ads.”
and especially:
“17) Second Life. Robots invade and kill everyone. Turns out “everyone” is 5 kids in Tallahassee.”
