New Media News

Google Steps More Boldly Into PayPal’s Territory “Steven Grossberg, who sells video games online from his home in Wellington, Fla., recently sent an enticing offer to 20,000 customers: $10 off any purchase over $30 using a new payment service, Google Checkout.” (The New York Times)

Viacom Backs Out of Web Venture Talks

“The new Internet video Website collaboration that has been discussed by media heavy hitters including NBC Universal, News Corp., CBS, and Viacom may be on the rocks after Viacom backed out Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple sources familiar with the talks.” (Broadcasting & Cable)

BBC moves to file-sharing sites

“Hundreds of episodes of BBC programmes will be made available on a file-sharing network for the first time, the corporation has announced.” (BBC News)

YouTube to meet Japan media on copyright protest

“xecutives of YouTube.com are to meet a group of Japanese media firms that complained to the video sharing Internet site over copyright infringement, the Japanese organization said.” (Reuters)