More Blogs at Fast Company

If you haven’t noticed, we’ve added a little more content to the Fast Company Web site recently. Along with our magazine content, original Web-only features, Resource Centers, and FC Now, the Fast Company staff blog, we now bring you FC Expert Blogs, a collection of blogs written by experts on topics related to innovation, digital media, leadership, organizational change, careers, design, social responsibility, and work/life. We’re just getting off the ground with this, but I wanted to make sure I told you about it before anyone else does.