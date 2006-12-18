Find Their Calling

“The match between your employees’ values and the organization or team’s values is a more powerful factor by far than money in keeping good people,” write Beverly Kaye and Sharon Jordan-Evans in their latest Fast Company Talent Resource Center Column.
A tip to employers:
“The risk of losing employees because of conflicts over values is far greater than the risk of losing them because of compensation. Values define what we consider to be important. They are the standards by which we measure our bottom-line needs. The more your employees’ work incorporates their values, the more they will find that work meaningful, purposeful, and important.” (Read more…)