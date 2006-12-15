In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- Al Shugart, 76; Was Silicon Valley Pioneer
An early innovator in hard drives died recently
- The F-Word Finally Falls from Favor (Registration may be required)
A kindler, gentler comedy?
- A Pentagon Agency Is Looking at Brains — And Raising Eyebrows (Registration may be required)
Minding the military… literally
- The Jetrosexual Look (Registration may be required)
“Custom tailoring in Asia now goes far beyond business suits. Our reporters on getting stylish clothes, cheap.”
- Pop-Ups Grow Up (Registration may be required)
“With Gossip, Phobias and Hitchcock, A Kids’ Genre Gets New Dimensions”
- Reviving FAO Schwarz (Registration may be required)
“How the Venerable Toy Store Hopes $22 Hot Wheels Cars Can Save It From Discounters”
- Smart Spenders: The Global Innovation 1000
“Booz Allen Hamilton’s annual study of the world’s 1,000 largest corporate R&D budgets uncovers a small group of high-leverage innovators who outperform their industries.”