Set for Life

This Wednesday became Day One in ex-Enron CEO Jeffrey Skilling’s 24-year sentence for securities fraud, insider trading, and making false claims to auditors.

According to prison officials, Skilling, 53, entered the Federal Correctional Institution in Waseca, Minn., around noon today.

A former university campus, the low-security facility has 1,123 beds and is located about 75 miles south of Minneapolis.

Skilling is currently appealing his conviction.

