The Season for Giving

It’s that time of year. The time when folks start focusing on loved ones — and, well, giving. Some of us are even thinking about the charitable contributions that we can make by year’s end.

This year, the Case Foundation, a non-profit organization founded by Steve Case (of AOL) and his wife Jean, decided to highlight simple ways individuals can give their time or money to improve their communities and the world.

In this Holiday Giving spotlight, the Case Foundation rounds up a series of helpful articles: a guide to Charitable Gift Giving, an interview with Ben Goldhirsh, founder of GOOD magazine, and a piece on online giving contributed by Network for Good reviews how new technologies are responding to the giving demands of younger philanthropists.