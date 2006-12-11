The Fast Company Idea Wellspring

Over the weekend, the Financial Times published a list of the best business books of 2006. I’m proud to say that 3 of the 16 titles cited have a close connection to Fast Company : Fast Company’s Greatest Hits, our compilation of great stories from FC’s first decade; The Wal-Mart Effect, which began as a 2003 cover story by senior writer Charles Fishman; and Mavericks At Work, by founding editor Bill Taylor and former senior editor Polly LaBarre. Even more, a fourth book on the list is Small Giants, by Bo Burlingham, editor-at-large at our sister publication, Inc. So between us, our little two-magazine company is responsible for 25% of the year’s best business books. Pretty darn good, I think.