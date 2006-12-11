The Fast Company Idea Wellspring

Over the weekend, the Financial Times published a list of the best business books of 2006. I’m proud to say that 3 of the 16 titles cited have a close connection to Fast Company: Fast Company’s Greatest Hits, our compilation of great stories from FC’s first decade; The Wal-Mart Effect, which began as a 2003 cover story by senior writer Charles Fishman; and Mavericks At Work, by founding editor Bill Taylor and former senior editor Polly LaBarre. Even more, a fourth book on the list is Small Giants, by Bo Burlingham, editor-at-large at our sister publication, Inc. So between us, our little two-magazine company is responsible for 25% of the year’s best business books. Pretty darn good, I think.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens