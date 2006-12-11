In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- Computer Provides More Questions Than Answers
The discovery of an ancient device highlights the allure of archaic technology
- For Tower Records, End of Disc
“In Rockville, Reminders and Remainders of the Dying CD”
- How a Highflier in Marketing Fell at Wal-Mart (Registration may be required)
“Racy Ads, Unusual Strategy Won Julie Roehm Buzz; Questions About Freebies”
- Times Sq. Ads Spread Via Tourists’ Cameras
Location, location, location — and Send to a Friend
- To Retain Valued Women Employees, Companies Pitch Flextime as Macho (Registration may be required)
Businesses aim to overcome the stigma some associate with flexible work schedules