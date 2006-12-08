Customer Service Revenge

This one’s a must-read for anyone who’s ever been put on hold for two hours, had to navigate through twenty levels of computerized responses, or had to repeat something a dozen times because their customer service rep didn’t speak English.

While I’m normally loath to praise someone for suing someone else, Pat Dori, a businessman from Hackensack, NJ, is an exception. When Dell screwed up when repairing his computer–returning a hard drive, and nothing else, and then giving him the runaround on the phone–he took the computer company to small-claims court. And won.

Bravo, Mr. Dori!