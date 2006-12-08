advertisement
“Change or Die” — the book

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

To the many readers who sent me email or posted blog entries about “Change or Die,” my May 2005 cover story in Fast Company, I’m pleased to announce that I’ve expanded the article into a full-length book: “Change or Die: The Three Keys To Change at Work and in Life” will go on sale in stores nationwide on January 2, 2007, and it’s available now for pre-order from the major online booksellers.

Alan Deutschman

