CNET Editor James Kim Found Deceased

I had totally forgotten that a co-worker told me that CNET Senior Editor James Kim had passed away yesterday. That was until last night, while I was playing Santa online, and was in much need of some kid’s electronics advice. During a search for a Disney Mix Stix review, I ran across this video , with James Kim delivering a first look at the player. And then it hit. And then I remembered.

Kim and his wife and two daughters were traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday, driving from Seattle back home to San Francisco when they got stuck in the snow on a mountain road in Oregon. His wife says that he left the car on Saturday morning, seeking help. He told her he would return in five hours, according to reports. When both Kim and his wife did not show up on Nov. 28 for appointments they had, friends and family began to worry.

Kim’s wife and daughters were found on Monday in their car, in good condition. He was not found until Wednesday, when rescuers located his body near the Big Windy Creek area, about seven miles from their car. Results of an autopsy on his body are to be released today. It’s possible that he may have suffered hypothermia.

If you’ve ever watched CNET TV, then you’ve seen James Kim. He co-hosts a weekly video podcast for the Crave gadgets blog. Lately you may have even been following his Zune chronicles on CNET. He had been writing a book about the MP3 player.

I didn’t know him personally, but I depended on him — his insight on digital audio equipment will be sorely missed.

Friends and family have set up a site to take donations.