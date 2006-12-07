I Can’t Drive 55

What will be the car of the future, and how will it get its power? Will it be the Tesla, the all-electric car that’s currently starring in a little controversy with the Law? Will it be the Venturi Fetish? Will the car be something more like the BMW Hydrogen 7, which runs on gasoline and hydrogen?
What about hybrids of the Toyota and Honda variety? Will ethanol be the fuel of the future? Biodiesel? Fuel cells?
I pose it to you, dear reader: What will be under the hood of your car in 5 years? Ten years? Or will we all be riding around on Segways?