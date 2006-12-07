I Can’t Drive 55

What will be the car of the future, and how will it get its power? Will it be the Tesla , the all-electric car that’s currently starring in a little controversy with the Law ? Will it be the Venturi Fetish ? Will the car be something more like the BMW Hydrogen 7 , which runs on gasoline and hydrogen?

What about hybrids of the Toyota and Honda variety? Will ethanol be the fuel of the future? Biodiesel? Fuel cells?

I pose it to you, dear reader: What will be under the hood of your car in 5 years? Ten years? Or will we all be riding around on Segways?