In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- Alvin Toffler: The Thought Leader Interview
“Thirty-six years after his book Future Shock, the world’s most influential futurist sees the informal economy as a basis of revolutionary wealth.”
- At New Video Sites, Opening Up the Box Is a Ritual to Savor (Registration may be required)
“Unbaring of a PlayStation 3 Gives Tech Geeks a Thrill; Apple’s ‘Exotic’ Packages”
- Behind the Scenes, PR Firm Remakes Wal-Mart’s Image (Registration may be required)
“Political Veterans at Edelman Tackle Woes of ‘Candidate’ But Sometimes Stumble”
- Best Business Books: 2006 (Registration may be required)
As though we don’t have enough to read already, these books on the future, economics, leadership, and strategy should be at the top of any reading pile
- Online Clothes Reviews Give ‘Love That Dress’ New Clout (Registration may be required)
Appreciating and promoting quality plumage
- Religious Order Runs Drug Lab For Cures, Ethics (Registration may be required)
“If it becomes a successful, albeit niche, player in the pharmaceutical industry, the order hopes to have bigger clout in pushing for more ethical business practices from the inside out.”
- Smart Spenders: The Global Innovation 1000
“Booz Allen Hamilton’s annual study of the world’s 1,000 largest corporate R&D budgets uncovers a small group of high-leverage innovators who outperform their industries.”
- Where Are the Women in Top Management?
“New Research Raises Troubling Questions”