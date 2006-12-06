In Today’s Papers

Reading and ripping:
- China’s Sunshine Boys
Raking in the green with green business
- Irrational Exuberance, Reconsidered (Registration may be required)
Who’d-a thunk that the mid-’90s exuberance was, in fact, rational?
- Posting Your Resume on YouTube (Registration may be required)
“Young Job Hunters Try Using Video Clips to Stand Out; The Risk of Humiliation”
- The Pursuit of Happiness: Six Experts Tell What They’ve Done to Achieve It (Registration may be required)
Turns out that “Can’t Buy Me Love” might be not entirely true
- Silicon Valley Moguls Support Microlenders, Just Not in the U.S. (Registration may be required)
Should microlenders make money?
- Spam Doubles, Finding New Ways to Deliver Itself
Image spam can work around existing spam filters; improvements are needed
- When iPods Die (Registration may be required)
“Gripes Over Breakdowns Grow As Players Become Ubiquitous; The Drop-Start Technique”
- Why Some Cities Think Developing At Rail Stops Is a Mighty Good Road (Registration may be required)
Real estate developers might finally eye commuter hubs as mixed use hotspots