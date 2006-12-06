The Oscars of Design

If you want a look at the many ways in which extraordinary design has now permeated our lives, be sure to put the Cooper Hewitt’s new exhibit, “Design Life Now,” on your list of ‘must-sees’ if you’re in New York.

The show, which is the third triennial the national design museum has held, opens to the public on December 8. It features the work of 87 designers and firms, chosen to represent four principal ideas that characterized the design world in the past three years: emulating life; community; hand-craft and do-it-yourself; and transformation.

The designs chosen range from the frivolous to the fraught. There’s weird and wacky fashion, from industry luminaries like Narciso Rodriguez (best known for designing Carolyn Bessett Kennedy’s wedding gown) and Ralph Rucci, to crazy garb that looks like it was pulled out of a laundry bag and put on in the dark by Tom Scott, and menswear with shrunken pants by Thom Brown.

There are playful little Japanese robots, robots that will clean your house, and robots that are ringers for Albert Einstein, right down to the tufted eyebrows. There are architectural models of amazing structures, from the Sundial bridge by Santiago Calatrava to the Seattle Public Library by Rem Koolhaas, to Ken Smith’s rooftop garden at MOMA.

There are wonderful lighting fixtures, from a hand-blown lamp etched with words from Leonardo da Vinci’s notebooks (that then become shadows on the wall) by LA designer Alison Berger, to a massive Swarovski crystal chandelier by Tobias Wong.

There’s deadly serious stuff from the “Lemurs” — Legged Excursion mechanical Utility Rovers — developed at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Labs to a the Lifeport Kidney Transporter (that looks a little like a souped-up cooler you’d take to a tailgate party) designed by Organ Recovery Systems.

There are many products informed by the idea of biomimicry, from Nike’s shoes that emulate the foot running barefoot, and Joseph Ayers’ Robolobster, that recognizes changes in seawater, much like its living counterpart.