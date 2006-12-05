Apocalypto: Gibson’s Saving Grace

There was an article in the New York Times this morning about Mel Gibson’s Mayan epic, Apocalypto. The writer, Sharon Waxman, discussed some early praise for the film, alongside Hollywood criticism for the actor/director/producer’s behavior. She writes:

“Since Mr. Gibson’s drunken tirade against Jews last summer, many people in Hollywood swore — both publicly and privately — that they would not work with him again or see his movies.”

The point of the article though, is whether Apocalypto, excellent film or not, would be nominated for an Oscar, considering the tension that still exists over Gibson’s anti-semitism. We’ve wondered the very same thing in a recent online exclusive, “Can Mel Gibson Bounce Back?”

Looking at Gibson as a brand, we wonder whether a Gibson sanctioned project can still carry the same cachet? Can Hollywood accept the film on its artistic merit alone and overlook the personal brand attached to it? And what about the public? Is there enough interest in this film to generate wide audience acceptance?

How does a brand bounce back after a scandal? This slideshow, “Rebounding Brands,” shows examples of a few.