New Media News 12.04.06

Enter Stage Left: Huffington Post Veers Into Original Reporting “Journalism just got more political. For the second time in as many weeks, a popular print reporter covering politics has jumped to a virtually new address. Online political news and celebrity gossip blog The Huffington Post, the left-leaning alternative to the right-wing Drudge Report, has hired Melinda Henneberger as political editor.” (MediaDailyNews)

iVillage Live Takes Homemade Videos To TV

“As part of its experiment fusing television and the Web, “iVillage Live,” the daytime talk show premiering today, will give viewers the chance to see their homemade videos on TV.” (OnlineMediaDaily)

Social Networking Site Aims for Urban Niche

“An entrepreneur is attempting to corner the market on urban social networking with Blocksavvy, a new network backed by hip-hop mogul Damon Dash.” (Brandweek)

AOL to Launch Latino Portal

“AOL’s Spanish-language portal is now available for free as the company completes its plans to give away most of its services to boost traffic to its ad-supported Web sites. Formally launching Monday at http://aollatino.com, AOL Latino was previously restricted to customers who paid as much as $26 a month.” (YAHOO! Finance)

Social Net For Grown-ups LinkedIn Hits Inflection Point; Profitability

“PayPal alum Reid Hoffman and LinkedIn get the Business 2.0 treatment … The privately held company claims to be profitable and expects to hit $100 million in revenue by 2008; Sequoia Capital and Greylock invested nearly $15 million in the company, which launched in 2003 about six years after the initial notion by Hoffman and Konstantin Guericke.” (paidContent.org)

ICrossing Buys Newgate in Search Deal

“ICrossing has bolstered its paid-search capabilities with the acquisition of Newgate Internet.” (Adweek)