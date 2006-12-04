The future of work could become child’s play, says Innovation RC Columnist Richard Watson in his latest column, “The Future of Work.” He continues:
“People divide their lives into work and play. But a clever few realize that if you pick the right work it ceases to be work and becomes play. The trick is finding something that you are passionate about and then devoting your life to it. This won’t necessarily make you a fortune but it will make you happy. It may also turn you into a successful innovator, because playfulness is an essential prerequisite for invention.”
Read more of Watson’s latest column.