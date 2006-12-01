In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- Civil Defense Logo Dies at 67, and Some Mourn Its Passing
A design obituary
- Comedy Comes Clean (Registration may be required)
Wanna hear a dirty joke? Soon, you might not be able to.
- Free Massages Blend Hype and Healing in Marketing to Hispanics
When the massage is the marketing medium
- Gates Foundation Sets Its Lifespan (Registration may be required)
“All Assets Are to Be Spent Within 50 Years of Death Of the Remaining Trustee”
- Tyson Foods Refines a Recipe By Energy Firms (Registration may be required)
Tyson’s head of commodity trading and risk management says the company should take its cues from crude-oil refiners
- Winds of ChangeCasting
Online video isn’t just a consumer play; it can also be used to communicate with your team and colleagues