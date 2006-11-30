New Media News

Yahoo Launches Mobile Social-Networking Service “Yahoo has quietly launched an experimental site that offers mobile-phone subscribers the ability to send text messages and share videos and pictures among friends. The service follows a trend among Internet portals to offer mobile social-networking services.” (via Information Week)

Sling Media hires former MTV digital chiefs

“The maker of Slingbox, a set-top box that lets viewers watch cable television on laptops and advanced cellphones, has hired former chief digital officer at MTV Networks Jason Hirschorn, and former vice president of MTV digital media Ben White, the company said.” (via Reuters)

BitTorrent Signs Major Deals to Distribute Download-for-Pay Content

“News broke this week that the file-sharing technology creators have made deals with a variety of content providers to “legitimately” distribute TV shows and films for Paramount Pictures, 20th Century Fox, and MTV Networks.” (via MIT Convergence Culture Consortium Weblog)

MTVN Developing ‘Hyper-Programmed’ Site

“MTV Networks’ Music and Logo Group is developing over 20 new Web sites in what the company calls “hyper-programmed” vertical channels focused on niche viewers interested in topics ranging from old school hip-hop to spiritual music to “Your Momma so Fat” jokes.” (via ClickZ News)