In Today’s Papers

From the reading pile:
- After Decades, A Solar Pioneer Sees Spark in Sales
“Mr. Ovshinsky’s Roofing Can Generate Electricity; Other Ideas Lose Money”
- Books That Analyze Secrets of Success, Current and Historical
Leading reads, reading leaders
- Firms give texting a thumbs-up
“Want info on real estate, news or the local scene? Companies are gobbling up text-message codes to cash in on the craze.”
- Lure of Great Wealth Affects Career Choices
Do you make more than money?
- Peaceful Swiss Army Tries to Give Lessons In Corporate Warfare
“Criticized as Unnecessary, Military Trains Executives; Bankers in the Bunkers”
- Seeking an Edge, Big Investors Turn to Network of Informants
“Mark Gerson Assembles Web Of Moonlighting Managers; Applebee’s Bars Practice”