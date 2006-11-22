The Butterfly Effect Hits Vending Machines

Earlier this week, the U.S. Mint announced plans to roll out new $1 coins , featuring each deceased president, at a rate of four per year. Mint officials hope this will a.) reacquaint Americans with some of our lesser-known presidents and b.) get people to use those doggone coins.

But it was one of those end-of-the-story factoids in this Reuters article that got me thinking.

According to U.S. Mint Director Edmund Moy, the U.S. vending machine industry stands to save $1 billion if consumers ditch their flimsy paper bills for $1 coins. The switch would eliminate maintenance on bill acceptance slots.

This was one of those moments that made me realize just how interconnected the business world is, and just how rarely I stop to think about that. What other examples of interconnectedness can you think of?